Forbes annual ranking of the world’s most valuable sports franchises puts the Washington Redskins at No. 14 on this year’s list, tied with the Chicago Cubs, and down from No. 10 on the 2018 list.

Forbes estimates the Redskins franchise is worth $3.1 billion, unchanged from last year, and estimates the team’s annual operating income at $122 million.

The Baltimore Ravens rank No. 29 on this year’s list, unchanged from last year. with an estimated value of $2.59 billion, up 4% from last year, and with an operating income of $107 million.

This year’s five most valuable sports franchises are a familiar list. They are the Dallas Cowboys ($5 billion), New York Yankees ($4.6 billion), Real Madrid ($4.24 billion), Barcelona ($4.02 billion) and the New York Knicks ($4 billion).

Manchester United fell out of the top 5 for the first time, ranking No. 6 on this year’s list.

The NFL accounts for the majority of the most valuable sports franchises, with 29 of the 50 most valuable this year. Major League Baseball accounts for eight on this year’s list, soccer accounts for seven, and the NBA accounts for six.

In 2012, Manchester United was the world’s only sports franchise worth more than $2 billion. There are now at least 50, including almost every NFL team.

Forbes has published its World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2019 online.

