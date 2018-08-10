202
Redskins rookie RB Guice to miss season with torn ACL

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP August 10, 2018 2:56 pm 08/10/2018 02:56pm
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice, center, receives attention on the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins announced Friday that rookie running back Derrius Guice tore his ACL in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots and will miss the entire 2018 season.

On Guice’s sixth carry of the night, he was tackled from behind and stayed on the ground. He was initially reported to have been diagnosed with an MCL sprain.

Guice was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU.

The team also announced that tight end Manasseh Garner will miss the season with an ACL injury sustained in Thursday night’s game.

