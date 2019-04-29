Report card: Redskins 2019 NFL Draft

The Redskins were very active during the 2019 NFL draft, wheeling and dealing their way to 10 picks, including two high profile first-rounders. WTOP's Rob Woodfork (reluctantly) assigns the 'Skins a letter grade for each pick.

As is the case with every team in every draft, that question can’t be definitively answered until at least three years from now — which is why I absolutely hate the exercise of grading a team’s draft before any of these players have the chance to take the field for practice, let alone a game.

For example: Tom Brady didn’t look like anything special after his first season, yet he’s now the unquestioned GOAT. Robert Griffin III had perhaps the all-time greatest rookie season by a QB, but he’s a bust by any metric.

But we can still make a few snap judgments based on what we know today, because, hey, it’s fun for me and fun for you, so let’s just play around with it, shall we?

I’ll go pick-by-pick and grade each one, then sum it all up and give the Redskins an overall grade.

QB Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State): 1st round, 15th overall Grade: A+ As I said Thursday night, this pick was a dream come true for the Redskins: Local kid, big name player from a big football school and the kind of talent that can drum up interest at the box office — all without having to mortgage their future by trading up to get him. Instead, they get their QB of the future in the middle of the first round and kept enough capital to trade back into the first round… (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

