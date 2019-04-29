202
Home » Washington Redskins » Report card: Redskins 2019…

Report card: Redskins 2019 NFL Draft

By Rob Woodfork April 29, 2019 5:32 am 04/29/2019 05:32am
Share

The Redskins were very active during the 2019 NFL draft, wheeling and dealing their way to 10 picks, including two high profile first-rounders. But did they make their team better?

As is the case with every team in every draft, that question can’t be definitively answered until at least three years from now — which is why I absolutely hate the exercise of grading a team’s draft before any of these players have the chance to take the field for practice, let alone a game.

For example: Tom Brady didn’t look like anything special after his first season, yet he’s now the unquestioned GOAT. Robert Griffin III had perhaps the all-time greatest rookie season by a QB, but he’s a bust by any metric.

But we can still make a few snap judgments based on what we know today, because, hey, it’s fun for me and fun for you, so let’s just play around with it, shall we?

I’ll go pick-by-pick and grade each one, then sum it all up and give the Redskins an overall grade.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Full list of Redskins 2019 draft picks

The Washington Redskins selected Bullis-grad Dwayne Haskins and traded up to get edge rusher Montez Sweat in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. Here’s every one of their 2019 draft selections.

Related Stories

Topics:
2019 nfl draft Dwayne Haskins montez sweat NFL News Photo Galleries rob woodfork Sports Washington Redskins washington redskins
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays April 28-May 4
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
Today in History: April 29
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity deaths
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600