Redskins release preseason schedule

By Dave Johnson April 10, 2019 8:25 am 04/10/2019 08:25am
Case Keenum will be throwing for the Redskins. Last season, Keenum was the quarterback for the Broncos. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Browns, Bengals, Falcons and Ravens, oh my. It’s not exactly the Wizards of Oz, but the opponents listed are on the just released Redskins preseason schedule.

The games will provide a first look at new quarterback Case Keenum who will compete with Colt McCoy for the starting job. McCoy’s season ended with a broken leg after he replaced Alex Smith who also suffered a broken leg.

The preseason finale is a home game against the Ravens on Aug. 29.

The other games still need to assigned exact dates and times.

Week 1, Aug. 8-12 (Time TBD): at Cleveland Browns

Week 2, Aug. 15-19 (Time TBD): vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3, Aug. 22-25 (Time TBD): at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4, Aug. 29 (Time TBD): vs. Baltimore Ravens

While the Redskins preseason schedule is typical, the first NFL exhibition game in Hawaii in 43 years will feature the Cowboys and Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Aug. 17.

