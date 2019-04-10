Redskins release preseason schedule

The Washington Redskins released a preseason schedule, but it does not have the exact dates and times of the games.

Browns, Bengals, Falcons and Ravens, oh my. It’s not exactly the Wizards of Oz, but the opponents listed are on the just released Redskins preseason schedule.

The games will provide a first look at new quarterback Case Keenum who will compete with Colt McCoy for the starting job. McCoy’s season ended with a broken leg after he replaced Alex Smith who also suffered a broken leg.

The preseason finale is a home game against the Ravens on Aug. 29.

The other games still need to assigned exact dates and times.

Week 1, Aug. 8-12 (Time TBD): at Cleveland Browns

Week 2, Aug. 15-19 (Time TBD): vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3, Aug. 22-25 (Time TBD): at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4, Aug. 29 (Time TBD): vs. Baltimore Ravens

While the Redskins preseason schedule is typical, the first NFL exhibition game in Hawaii in 43 years will feature the Cowboys and Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Aug. 17.

