Reds aim to keep win streak alive against the Nationals

Cincinnati Reds (56-58, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (56-61, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 6:45…

Cincinnati Reds (56-58, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (56-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Nationals: Cade Cavalli (8-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 56-61 overall and 23-34 at home. The Nationals are first in the NL with 168 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Cincinnati has a 56-58 record overall and a 27-27 record on the road. The Reds are 27-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Abrams has 28 home runs, 42 walks and 88 RBIs while hitting .287 for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 10 for 25 with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 25 home runs while slugging .484. JJ Bleday is 6 for 31 with three home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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