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Sanchez becomes first 15-game winner in majors in Phillies’ 7-3 victory over Nationals

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 9:49 PM

Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Luis Arraez, top, cannot score against Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz on a double by Alec Bohm during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Luis Arraez hits a run-scoring double against Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Nationals Phillies Baseball Washington Nationals' Miles Mikolas pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Justin Crawford, right, cannot score against Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz on a double by Trea Turner during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Nationals Phillies Baseball Washington Nationals' Jacob Young hits a run-scoring single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Nationals Phillies Baseball Washington Nationals' Andrew Pinckney follows through after hitting a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber follows through after hitting a run-scoring single against Washington Nationals pitcher Max Kranick during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, right, reacts past Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sanchez became the first 15-game winner in the majors this season, Bryson Stott had two of Philadelphia’s eight doubles and the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Thursday night for their fifth victory in six games.

Sanchez (15-4) allowed two runs on six hits in five innings for his fifth consecutive victory.

Nationals starter Miles Mikolas (3-9) gave up six runs on 12 hits in five innings. On Wednesday night as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning in the Nationals’ 10-4 victory, he put down an RBI squeeze bunt for a base hit in his first at-bat since 2021.

Consecutive RBI doubles by Phillies newcomer Luis Arraez and Alec Bohm forged a 2-0 lead in the first. Justin Crawford plated J.T. Realmuto with a second-inning single, then Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh and Stott doubled in a three-run third to make it 6-1. The Phillies had 16 hits.

Nationals left fielder Andrew Pinckney had a solo home run in the fourth for his first career hit.

Up next

Nationals: Washington will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, with RHP Cade Cavalli (8-5, 3.52 ERA) on the mound. The Reds had yet to announce a starter.

Phillies: Philadelphia begins a three-game home series against Toronto on Friday, RHP Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.49) was set to face Toronto RHP Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.29 ERA).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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