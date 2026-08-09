Ortiz hits 2nd career homer, Dion leads strong bullpen outing as Nationals beat Reds 7-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abimelec Ortiz hit his second career home run, Will Dion led a bullpen outing that allowed one…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abimelec Ortiz hit his second career home run, Will Dion led a bullpen outing that allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Sunday to sweep the series.

Dion (1-0), who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Guardians, earned his first win of the year after retiring the first nine batters he faced. He allowed one hit in three innings. Trevor Williams tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings and maintained his 0.00 ERA since returning from elbow surgery on July 29.

Brad Lord surrendered the only run during his start, and Jake Bird worked a hitless ninth.

Jacob Young and Andrés Chaparro each drove in two runs for the Nationals, who have won four of their last five games.

The 24-year-old Ortiz opened the third inning with an opposite-field fly ball off Reds pitcher Brady Singer (5-11) that put the Nationals up 3-1. Chaparro capped the scoring with a two-run double.

Keibert Ruiz’s single in the second inning tied the game at 1, before Young gave Washington the lead for good with a sacrifice fly. Daylen Lile added a single to right field that plated CJ Abrams in the seventh.

Singer gave up three runs on eight hits in six innings.

Dane Myers hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning that gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead, but that was it and the Reds were outscored 20-6 in the series.

Up next

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.60 ERA) starts game one against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Nationals: Yet to announce a starter for a series opener with the Cubs on Tuesday.

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