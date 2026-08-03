Nationals play the Phillies looking to break road slide

Washington Nationals (55-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-53, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40…

Washington Nationals (55-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-53, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.61 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -151, Nationals +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to end their four-game road skid in a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 28-27 at home and 59-53 overall. The Phillies are 19-10 in games decided by one run.

Washington is 32-24 in road games and 55-58 overall. The Nationals have gone 24-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is second on the Phillies with 46 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs). Trea Turner is 12 for 42 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

CJ Abrams leads the Nationals with a .287 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 42 walks and 85 RBIs. Dylan Crews is 12 for 37 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Nationals: Andres Chaparro: day-to-day (head), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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