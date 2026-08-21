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Marlins open 3-game series with the Nationals

The Associated Press

August 21, 2026, 4:05 AM

Washington Nationals (61-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (64-64, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Brad Lord (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -151, Nationals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Miami is 64-64 overall and 38-25 at home. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.96.

Washington is 34-32 in road games and 61-68 overall. The Nationals have hit 182 total home runs to lead the NL.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 29 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs and 54 RBIs for the Marlins. Griffin Conine is 10 for 30 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 3-7, .237 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: CJ Abrams: day-to-day (ankle), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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