Nationals’ CJ Abrams day to day with sprained ankle

Abrams was hurt in the Nationals’ 6-0 win at Texas on Wednesday night when he went into second base awkwardly on a ninth-inning double.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Washington’s CJ Abrams has a sprained left ankle and manager Blake Butera said Thursday the All-Star shortstop is day to day.

Abrams was hurt in the Nationals’ 6-0 win at Texas on Wednesday night when he went into second base awkwardly on a ninth-inning double.

“Saw a doctor today and potentially get some imaging,” Butera said. “After the game, he was like, ’Yeah, it’s bothering me, but I think I’ll be good tomorrow.’ Then this morning, I checked in with him, and he was like, it kind of blew up on him. He’s getting treatment all day.”

At the plate, Abrams, 25, has career highs with a .279 batting average, 29 home runs and 91 RBIs. He leads major league shortstops with 19 errors.

Butera recently announced Abrams would be moved from shortstop, the only position that he’s played in his five big league seasons, to second base.

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