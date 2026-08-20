Rangers’ Jacob deGrom reaches 2,000 strikeouts in 2nd-fewest games and innings pitched

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom reached 2,000 career strikeouts in the second-fewest games and innings pitched in major league…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom reached 2,000 career strikeouts in the second-fewest games and innings pitched in major league history when the Texas Rangers right-hander fanned the first two batters against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

DeGrom struck out Daylen Lile and Abimelec Ortiz, both chasing strike three on sliders below the zone. He received a standing ovation and acknowledged the applause by tapping his cap over his heart.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner made his 272nd career start and went into the game having pitched 1,660 1/3 innings since his big league debut with the New York Mets in 2014.

Hall of Famer Randy Johnson got his 2,000th strikeout in his 262nd appearance for the fewest games, ahead of Clayton Kershaw’s 277. Chris Sale holds the record for fewest innings at 1,626.

At 38, deGrom is the ninth active player and 95th in history to reach the milestone. He is the fourth this season, following Kevin Gausman, Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola.

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