Nationals play the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (45-43, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 6:45…

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (45-43, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-5, 4.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: Foster Griffin (8-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -142, Pirates +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals begin a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Washington has a 17-25 record in home games and a 45-43 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 21-22 on the road and 44-44 overall. Pirates hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has a .280 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 15 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs. Dylan Crews is 13 for 40 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 20 home runs while slugging .498. Esmerlyn Valdez is 16 for 33 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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