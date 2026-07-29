Yesavage throws 6 2/3 innings, Okamoto has three hits in Blue Jays’ 5-2 win over Nationals

Trey Yesavage allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings, Kazuma Okamoto went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Wednesday.

APTOPIX Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young dives and misses Toronto Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto's two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Toronto Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto hits a two-run double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell APTOPIX Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho catches a fly ball at the fence hit by Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blue Jays Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Zack Littell throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Trey Yesavage allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings, Kazuma Okamoto went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays improved to 13-18-4 in series play and completed their six-game road trip at 3-3.

Yesavage (5-5) struck out four and walked three. The 23-year-old rookie worked his third quality start in his past five games and lowered his ERA to 3.73.

The Nats got on the board first thanks to Jacob Young’s RBI double in the fourth.

Ernie Clement hit an RBI double in the sixth to drive in George Springer, and Daulton Varsho singled to bring Okamoto across in the seventh.

Okamoto added insurance with a two-run double in the eighth, and Springer tacked on one more with a single.

Washington threatened to take the lead after loading the bases with one out in the eighth, but Louis Varland entered and worked out of the jam with a groundout, strikeout and flyout.

Varland also threw a scoreless ninth for his 23rd save.

For the Nats, James Wood was 2-for-3, and Luis García Jr. drove in a run in the eighth. Starter Luke Littell worked 4 2/3 innings and surrendered four hits while striking out two. Orlando Ribalta (0-2) took the loss in relief.

Up next

The Blue Jays take Thursday off before hosting the Cardinals. RHP Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.55 ERA) starts for St. Louis. Toronto has not announced a starter.

The Nationals hit the road for a four-game series in Atlanta. RHP Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA) takes the hill for the Braves. The Nats have not named a starter.

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