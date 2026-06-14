Nationals square off against the Mariners in series rubber match

Washington has a 36-35 record overall and a 13-21 record at home. The Nationals have gone 13-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle Mariners (37-35, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (36-35, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (5-2, 2.74 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (1-5, 5.90 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -148, Nationals +124; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 36-35 record overall and a 13-21 record at home. The Nationals have gone 13-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle is 37-35 overall and 18-19 in road games. The Mariners are 21-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 8 for 33 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luke Raley ranks fourth on the Mariners with 21 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Colt Emerson is 8 for 35 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Randy Arozarena: day-to-day (leg), Cal Raleigh: 10-Day IL (side), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Cooper Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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