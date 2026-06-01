Nationals Notebook: Nationals wrap up May with a monster weekend

Don't look now, but the Washington Nationals are the hottest team in the majors nobody's talking about.

Washington Nationals' Curtis Mead hits an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr./Daniel Kucin Jr.) Washington Nationals' Curtis Mead hits an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr./Daniel Kucin Jr.) Don’t look now, but the Washington Nationals are the hottest team in the majors nobody’s talking about.

The team’s 4-2 win Sunday over San Diego wrapped up its third straight series victory, and the Nationals have won five of six series, with the outlier being a split.

The 16 wins in May were the most for Washington in any month since August 2024, when the Nationals went 17-11, and the best month in games that matter for the Nats since they went 19-9 in June 2021.

“I think I said our goal from the beginning has been to make sure that each day we continue to get better and better,” manager Blake Butera said after Sunday’s victory. “I think if we continue on this track of guys putting in the work and continuing to get better day-in and day-out, I’m happy with the way things are trending right now.”

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (40-20) stands atop the NL East and owns the best record in the big leagues, thanks to a lineup that currently ranks second in MLB in runs scored (316) and in team ERA (3.13). Washington (31-29) moves ahead of Philadelphia (30-29) for second place in the division after the Phillies dropped two of three to the two-time defending champ Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Mets (26-33) moved past Miami (26-34) after outscoring the Marlins 25-9 in a three-game sweep. The Mets are getting a nice boost from rookie Carson Benge, who hit .308 with 14 RBI in May.

Break up the Birds: The O’s began last week with a sweep of division-leading Tampa Bay before taking two of three from Toronto, proving that you can sweep the Rays and you can beat the Jays. But at 28-32, ya doesn’t have to call them contenders.

Diamond King: Curtis Mead hit three homers and eight RBIs. He also moved over to third base with Brady House going down to AAA Rochester and has found a home in the hot corner. “I think when you’re out there a good amount and you’re able to get into the rhythm and the flow of the game, you start to feel more comfortable,” Butera said. “It’s been awesome to see him get the opportunity to go play.”

Last Week’s Heroes: Keibert Ruiz went 6-11 at the plate for the week and threw out three base runners Sunday. James Wood hit .435 with three homers and a team-high seven runs scored while Luis Garcia Jr. drove in seven. Zack Littell struck out 12 over 13 innings pitched while winning both of his outings. Cade Cavalli struck out seven over six innings in his lone start while Clayton Beeter posted a pair of saves.

Last Week’s Humbled: Richard Lovelady allowed one run while getting just one out and Mitchell Parker allowed three runs over five innings of work. Jose Tena batted .167 while Daylen Lile went 2-23 at the plate.

Game to Watch: Sunday, the Nats wrap up their series in Arizona against a familiar face as the Diamondbacks will start Michael Soroka (7-2, 3.25 ERA), who was with Washington last year and already has more wins with the Padres this season. Cade Cavalli, after posting a 3.41 ERA in May, makes his second June start.

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