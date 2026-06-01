Nationals take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (26-34, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (31-29, second in the NL East) Washington; Monday, 6:45…

Miami Marlins (26-34, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (31-29, second in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -145, Marlins +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Washington has a 31-29 record overall and a 12-17 record at home. Nationals hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Miami has a 26-34 record overall and an 8-19 record on the road. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 RBIs for the Nationals. Curtis Mead is 10 for 38 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with 11 home runs while slugging .468. Owen Caissie is 10 for 28 with two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: day-to-day (undisclosed), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (rib cage), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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