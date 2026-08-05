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Nationals look to end 7-game skid, take on the Phillies

The Associated Press

August 5, 2026, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (55-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-53, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.72 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -171, Nationals +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to break a seven-game slide with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 30-27 at home and 61-53 overall. The Phillies are 32-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 55-60 record overall and a 32-26 record on the road. Nationals hitters have a collective .439 slugging percentage to lead the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9 for 35 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Young has 14 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 9 for 33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Nationals: PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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