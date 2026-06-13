Colt Emerson homers as Mariners beat Nationals 10-2 after long rain delay

The Nationals fells to the Mariners late Friday after the game was delayed for 2 hours, 11 minutes at the start because of rain.

Washington Nationals' James Wood, left, hits a two-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac, right, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Washington Nationals' James Wood, left, hits a two-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac, right, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Colt Emerson homered in a five-run second inning and the Seattle Mariners routed the Washington Nationals 10-2 after a long rain delay Friday night to open a three-game series.

Bryce Miller allowed two runs in a career-high eight innings for AL West-leading Seattle, which lost outfielder Randy Arozarena in the third inning to a leg injury while running through first base on a groundout. Manager Dan Wilson said Arozarena might have suffered a hamstring strain, a spasm or a cramp and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

James Wood hit his 19th homer for Washington (35-35), which slipped back to .500 and fell to an NL-worst 12-21 at home.

The game was delayed 2 hours, 11 minutes at the start because of rain.

Dominic Canzone opened the scoring with a two-run triple to center in the second, then came around on Miles Mastrobuoni’s sacrifice fly. Jhonny Pereda singled before Emerson ripped Zack Littell’s fastball to deep center.

Emerson is the fourth Mariner to hit five home runs before his 21st birthday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (38), Alex Rodriguez (26) and José López (five).

Miller (3-0) allowed Wood’s homer to lead off the fourth and Dylan Crews’ blast to open the eighth, but didn’t permit another runner past first base. He struck out seven while yielding four hits and no walks.

Cole Young scored on a wild pitch and Luke Raley hit a two-run single in the fifth for Seattle. Canzone led off the eighth with a homer, and Josh Naylor added a solo shot in the ninth.

Littell (6-5) allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings without recording a strikeout. He threw 43 of his 56 pitches in the second inning.

Up next

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (2-5, 5.16 ERA) was set to face RHP Cade Cavalli (3-4, 3.88) on Saturday.

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