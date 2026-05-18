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Washington Nationals set to ban spectator over banner promoting white nationalist website

The Associated Press

May 18, 2026, 9:08 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have identified at least one person who will be banned from the ballpark after a banner promoting a white nationalist website was unfurled in the crowd during Sunday’s game.

A team spokesperson also said the Nationals are coordinating with District of Columbia police on an investigation.

In addition to the website, the banner also included a call to “SAVE AMERICA” and “DEPORT 100+ MILLION” before it was quickly taken down.

“The Washington Nationals vehemently condemn discriminatory and hateful rhetoric, and we strive to make our home field a safe space for our fans,” the team said in a statement.

The team’s policy on banners and signs mostly requires that they be related to baseball, with some allowances for messages about the broadcasting entity or birthdays, anniversaries and “similar family-friendly greetings.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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