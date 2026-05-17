Nationals host the Orioles, look to extend home win streak

The Washington Nationals will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles (20-26, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-23, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Brandon Young (3-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (1-3, 7.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -132, Nationals +110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Washington is 8-13 at home and 23-23 overall. The Nationals are fourth in the NL with 56 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Baltimore is 8-14 in road games and 20-26 overall. The Orioles are eighth in the AL with 46 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 14 for 39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBIs while hitting .220 for the Orioles. Samuel Basallo is 13 for 36 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Grant Wolfram: 15-Day IL (back), Heston Kjerstad: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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