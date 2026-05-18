Nationals Notebook: Progress made in beltways battle

The Washington Nationals may have come up short in their bid to sweep the Orioles while also failing to move over .500, but the weekend was far from boring.

Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile reacts after he struck out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile reacts after he struck out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) The Washington Nationals may have come up short in their bid to sweep their neighbors to the north while also failing to move over .500, but the weekend was far from boring.

Friday night’s “Bad Day to be a Hot Dog” event featured commemorative hats for fans, and “hot dog fries” at the concession stands that were exactly what they sound like.

On the field, the Nats took two of three from the Orioles thanks to solid pitching and an offense that continues to hum. They currently lead MLB with 255 runs scored.

Despite Sunday’s 7-3 defeat, where they allowed three home runs and stranded 10 base runners, this is a team that’s getting better — with 12 wins in their last 20 games — and has plenty of possibilities this year.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (32-15) hasn’t wrapped up the NL East yet, but they continue to cruise. Their series win over Boston over the weekend was their 13th in 15 series this year. Philadelphia (24-23) has won 15 of 19 under interim manager Don Mattingly to move over .500, with Kyle Schwarber on a serious tear (.309 with 11 homers and 19 RBI).

Washington (23-24) is 4.5 games out of the third wild card in the National League, while Miami (21-26) lost its battle of the Sunshine State by getting outscored 18-15 while losing two of three to Tampa Bay. The New York Mets (20-26) took two of three from the cross-town New York Yankees, making their last-place season a little more bearable.

O’s Woes: The Birds (21-26) stayed out of last place in the AL East by taking two of three from the New York Yankees before dropping two of three in Washington. Brace yourselves, because they play six of their next nine games against AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Diamond King: Daylen Lile enjoyed “friends and family week” in Cincinnati (100 miles from his Louisville hometown) by hitting three homers against the Reds. He wound up batting .385 with four homers and 10 RBI for the week, looking as sharp as he has since last September when he was named the NL Player of the Month. Paxton Schultz and Mitchell Parker each tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

Last Week’s Heroes: Keibert Ruiz hit .375 with eight RBI while Luis Garcia Jr. batted .364 with two homers. Zack Littell tossed five scoreless innings in his start, while Cade Cavalli struck out eight over 6.1 frames.

Last Week’s Humbled: Foster Griffin endured his worst start in an otherwise solid season, coughing up nine runs over 4.1 innings. Jake Irvin allowed five runs over three frames. José Tena hit 1-13 while Nasim Nuñez batted 1-16. Joey Wiemer struggled at the plate (batting .143) while allowing four runs in relief of Thursday’s 15-1 loss at Cincinnati.

Game to Watch: On Sunday, the Nationals wrap up their series in Atlanta with Foster Griffin on the mound facing rookie JR Ritchie, who’s off to a solid start in his first major league season.

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