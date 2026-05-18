Nationals play the Mets in first of 4-game series

New York Mets (20-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-24, third in the NL East) Washington; Monday,…

New York Mets (20-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-24, third in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (0-0, 3.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -143, Nationals +121; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets to start a four-game series.

Washington has a 23-24 record overall and an 8-14 record in home games. The Nationals have a 17-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 20-26 overall and 9-13 in road games. The Mets have a 7-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has nine home runs, 20 walks and 38 RBIs while hitting .298 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 15 for 40 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Mark Vientos leads the Mets with six home runs while slugging .421. Carson Benge is 14 for 40 with two doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (fibula), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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