Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore leaves game with muscle tightness

DENVER (AP) — Texas Rangers left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore left Monday night’s game at Colorado after one inning because…

DENVER (AP) — Texas Rangers left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore left Monday night’s game at Colorado after one inning because of muscle tightness in his back.

Gore’s ailment occurred on the same day that the Rangers placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 10-day injury list because of lower back inflammation.

Gore got up gingerly after diving to field a slow roller to the third base side, although it was not immediately clear if that play contributed to his injury. He remained in the game and got the next two outs, but did not return for the bottom of the second inning.

Acquired from the Washington Nationals in an offseason trade, the 27-year-old Gore was 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA in nine previous starts this season for the Rangers.

Seager, 32, did not play in last weekend’s three-game series against Houston and his placement on the IL is retroactive to Friday. The two-time World Series MVP was mired in an 0-for-27 slump that included 11 strikeouts before the injury.

Seager — in the fifth season of a $325 million, 10-year deal — is batting .179 with seven homers, 20 RBIs and a team-high 22 runs over 42 games this season.

The Rangers promoted utility player Michael Helman from Triple-A to take Seager’s place on the roster. Helman, 29, is playing in the big leagues for the first time this season after hitting .232 with five homers and 20 RBIs for the Rangers last season.

Seager is eligible to return to the active roster next Monday when the Rangers begin a seven-game homestand.

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