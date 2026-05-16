Nationals host the Orioles, aim to extend home win streak

The Washington Nationals will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles (20-25, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (22-23, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 5.21 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (1-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -111, Nationals -108; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Washington has a 22-23 record overall and a 7-13 record in home games. The Nationals have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .407.

Baltimore has an 8-13 record on the road and a 20-25 record overall. The Orioles have gone 15-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 12 home runs while slugging .509. Daylen Lile is 14 for 37 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a home run, 43 walks and 12 RBIs while hitting .265 for the Orioles. Samuel Basallo is 13 for 34 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Grant Wolfram: 15-Day IL (back), Heston Kjerstad: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.