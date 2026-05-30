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Finally! Fernando Tatis Jr. crushes a 451-foot drive for his first home run of the season

The Associated Press

May 30, 2026, 7:05 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. finally connected for his first home run of the season on Saturday, slugging a 451-foot solo shot to left field in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals.

Tatis, who has five 20-homer seasons in his career and hit 42 in 2021, had not gone deep in 240 plate appearances before this game — the longest drought in the major leagues. He then singled in the first inning and struck out in the third before his fifth-inning drive off Foster Griffin gave the San Diego Padres a 3-1 lead.

Tatis flipped his bat with his left hand and received a joyous welcome from his San Diego teammates after rounding the bases. It was his first homer since Sept. 27 against Arizona.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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