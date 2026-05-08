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Marlins open 3-game series at home against the Nationals

The Associated Press

May 8, 2026, 4:02 AM

Washington Nationals (18-20, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-21, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (3-1, 2.27 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Marlins: Robby Snelling (0-0)

LINE: Marlins -125, Nationals +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Miami has a 17-21 record overall and a 12-11 record at home. The Marlins have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .328.

Washington has a 12-7 record in road games and an 18-20 record overall. The Nationals have a 14-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has nine home runs, 10 walks and 34 RBIs while hitting .319 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 17 for 42 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has nine home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Nationals. Nasim Nunez is 9 for 29 with a triple and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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