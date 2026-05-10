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Marlins and Nationals meet, winner secures 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 10, 2026, 4:03 AM

Washington Nationals (19-21, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (18-22, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -136, Nationals +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami has gone 13-12 in home games and 18-22 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

Washington has a 13-8 record in road games and a 19-21 record overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks is third on the Marlins with 12 extra base hits (three doubles and nine home runs). Xavier Edwards is 10 for 36 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with a .295 batting average, and has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBIs. James Wood is 10 for 38 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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