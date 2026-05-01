Contreras gets 4 hits again and Brewers’ combined no-hit bid spoiled in 6-1 win over Nationals

William Contreras had four hits for the second straight game, Jacob Misiorowski had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a right hamstring cramp and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night.

Brewers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Curtis Mead breaks his bat as he grounds out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Brewers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood walks to the dugout after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Brewers Nationals Baseball Brewers Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — William Contreras had four hits for the second straight game, Jacob Misiorowski had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a right hamstring cramp and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night.

Contreras became the seventh player in Brewers history to have four hits in back-to-back games and the first since Casey McGehee in 2010. Contreras went 4 for 5 with three RBIs — after going 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs in a 13-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Misiorowski left the game after throwing a 98.9 mph fastball to James Wood. Aaron Ashby entered the game and struck out Wood before Luis García Jr. grounded out to end the inning.

Misiorowski (2-2) struck out eight, including García in the first inning on a 102.3 mph fastball. He worked a hitless outing for the first time since a five-inning stint June 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Nationals got their first hit in the seventh on Daylen Lile’s one-out double — to break a string of 15 straight batters retired by Milwaukee pitchers. Left fielder Blake Perkins missed on a diving attempt to catch Lile’s double.

Jake Irvin (1-1), who entered with 13 strikeouts against no walks in his last two starts, allowed four runs, three earned in five innings. Cionel Pérez worked two scoreless innings in relief and has not allowed an earned run in eight of his last 10 outings.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth and Contreras singled home two runs for a five-run lead. He is batting .310 (36 for 116) with 13 walks and 23 RBIs.

Contreras also gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the third on an RBI single.

Up next

Washington LHP Foster Griffin (3-0, 2.67 ERA) takes the mound in the second game of the series on Saturday against Milwaukee RHP Kyle Harrison (2-1, 2.28).

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