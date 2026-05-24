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Braves and Nationals play in series rubber match

The Associated Press

May 24, 2026, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (26-27, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (36-17, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (5-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (2-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -164, Nationals +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 36-17 record overall and a 17-9 record at home. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.08 ERA, which leads MLB.

Washington has gone 16-11 in road games and 26-27 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

C.J. Abrams has 11 home runs, 23 walks and 45 RBIs while hitting .293 for the Nationals. James Wood is 13 for 39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Jake Irvin: day-to-day (undisclosed), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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