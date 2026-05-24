Griffin, Nationals beat Braves 2-1 to give Atlanta its first home series loss of the season

Foster Griffin allowed only three hits in six scoreless innings, Nasim Nuñez singled in a run in the fifth and the Washington Nationals survived Atlanta's ninth-inning comeback.

ATLANTA (AP) — Foster Griffin allowed only three hits in six scoreless innings, Nasim Nuñez singled in a run in the fifth and the Washington Nationals survived Atlanta’s ninth-inning comeback attempt for a 2-1 win Sunday to give the Braves their first home series loss of the season.

The Braves had won eight straight home series to open the season before losing two of three to Washington. First-place Atlanta fell to 14-2-1 overall in series this season.

Griffin (6-2) struck out six and walked one.

Gus Varland allowed singles to Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley to open the ninth. Richard Lovelady gave up Eli White’s grounder that Nuñez mishandled at second base for an error, allowing Albies to score from third base.

Lovelady walked Ha-Seong Kim to load the bases. Orlando Ribalta came in and struck out Chadwick Tromp and got Ronald Acuña Jr. on a weak grounder for his second save.

There was a 22-minute weather delay before the game and steady rain throughout the sixth inning led to another delay of 1:28 in the top of the seventh.

Atlanta left-hander Martín Pérez (2-3) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. Right-hander Reynaldo López gave up a run-scoring single to pinch-hitter Luis García Jr. in the eighth.

Before the game, Washington placed right-hander Jake Irvin on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. Left-hander PJ Poulin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Irvin threw five hitless innings and combined with two relievers on a one-hitter in the Nationals’ 2-0 win on Saturday.

Up next

Nationals: Open a three-game series at Cleveland on Monday night with RHP Zack Littell (3-4, 5.83 ERA) scheduled to face RHP Tanner Bibee (0-6, 3.75).

Braves: Following an off day Monday, Atlanta opens a three-game series at Boston on Tuesday night with RHP Spencer Strider (2-0, 3.00) scheduled to start.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.