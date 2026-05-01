Brewers take on the Nationals after Contreras’ 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (16-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (15-17, third in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 6:45…

Milwaukee Brewers (16-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (15-17, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -159, Nationals +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Washington Nationals after William Contreras’ four-hit game on Thursday.

Washington has a 15-17 record overall and a 3-10 record in home games. The Nationals have a 10-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 6-6 record in road games and a 16-14 record overall. The Brewers have an 11-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBIs for the Nationals. Curtis Mead is 6 for 27 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has a .291 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs. Contreras is 11 for 39 with a home run and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (undisclosed), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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