Bo Bichette drives in 2, Mets earn series split with a 2-1 win over the Nationals

Bo Bichette hit a two-run single, David Peterson earned his first victory as a starter this season, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Thursday to earn a four-game series split.

Mets Nationals Baseball New York Mets' Bo Bichette drives in two runs with a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge tries to get to a ball popped up by Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile in foul territory during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Mets Nationals Baseball New York Mets pitcher David Peterson throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a two-run single, David Peterson earned his first victory as a starter this season, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Thursday to earn a four-game series split.

New York avoided its first three-game skid since April 24-26 in winning for the seventh time in 10 games.

Washington slipped to 25-26 and failed to move above .500 this deep into a season for the first time since it was 40-39 on July 1, 2021.

Peterson (3-4) escaped early trouble against the Nationals, who entered the game averaging a MLB-leading 5.58 runs. He escaped a bases-loaded threat in the first and worked out of a two-on jam in the second.

Washington had two runners in scoring position with no outs in the fifth, but managed only an RBI groundout by Andrés Chaparro.

Peterson, making his first start since an April 29 loss to Washington, allowed one run and four hits in five innings while striking out three. The 30-year-old left-hander, who is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in a bulk relief role, lowered his ERA as a starter from 8.10 to 6.99.

Devin Williams allowed Daylen Lile’s bloop double to open the ninth, but retired the next three batters for his seventh save in eight chances.

After Washington starter Cade Cavalli (2-3) retired the first seven batters he face, New York loaded the bases on a hit batter, an infield single and a lined single to left in a four-pitch span in the third inning. Bichette then laced a two-run single to center on the first pitch to make it 2-0.

Bichette hit .389 (7 for 18) with three homers and nine RBIs in the series.

Cavalli, who matched his career high with seven innings, allowed two runs and four hits while striking out nine.

Up next

New York RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.31 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Miami on Friday.

RHP Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.91) faces Atlanta as Washington begins a six-game trip Friday.

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