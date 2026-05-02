Brewers play the Nationals after Contreras’ 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (17-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (15-18, third in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (17-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (15-18, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison (2-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Nationals: Foster Griffin (3-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -136, Nationals +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Washington Nationals after William Contreras had four hits on Friday in a 6-1 win over the Nationals.

Washington has gone 3-11 in home games and 15-18 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 7-6 record on the road and a 17-14 record overall. The Brewers have a 15-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 10 home runs while slugging .524. Luis Garcia is 10 for 35 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Contreras leads the Brewers with a .302 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBIs. David Hamilton is 12 for 34 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski: day-to-day (hamstring), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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