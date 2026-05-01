Brewers’ combined no-hit bid spoiled by Washington’s Lile double in 7th inning

Washington's Daylen Lile doubled with one out in the seventh to break up a combined no-hitter by Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski and Aaron Ashby on Friday night.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) walks to the dugout with head trainer Brad Epstein, right, as he exits due to an apparent injury during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel) Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) walks to the dugout with head trainer Brad Epstein, right, as he exits due to an apparent injury during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel) WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s Daylen Lile doubled with one out in the seventh to break up a combined no-hitter by Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski and Aaron Ashby on Friday night.

Milwaukee left fielder Blake Perkins missed on a diving attempt to catch Lile’s double off Ashby.

Misiorowski worked 5 1/3 innings hitless innings before leaving the game due to a right hamstring cramp, according to the Brewers TV broadcast. The 24-year-old right-hander left the game after throwing a 98.9 mph fastball to James Wood. He then called for a trainer. Ashby entered the game and struck out Wood before Luis García Jr. grounded out to end the inning.

Misiorowski’s 43 pitches of 100 mph or more was third-highest since tracking began in 2008. He trailed only 47 by Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene at St. Louis on Sept. 17, 2022, and 44 by Greene against Pittsburgh on March 30, 2023.

The Brewers have two no-hitters in franchise history, with the last coming on Sept. 11, 2021, by Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader in a 3-0 victory at Cleveland. On April 15, 1987, Juan Nieves threw no-hitter at Baltimore in a 7-0 win.

The MLB’s most recent no-hitter was a combined effort by Chicago Cubs pitchers Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson, and Porter Hodge in a 12-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 4, 2024.

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