White Sox and Nationals meet to decide series winner

Both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Washington Nationals (12-16, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (3-0, 3.37 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Bryan Hudson (0-0, 1.54 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -129, Nationals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

The White Sox are 11-16 overall and 4-7 at home. The White Sox have hit 33 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

The Nationals have a 12-16 record overall and a 9-6 record on the road. The Nationals are 9-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has four doubles, a triple and five home runs for the White Sox. Munetaka Murakami is 14 for 41 with six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has six doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .241 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 11 for 37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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