Soto and Bichette go deep as slumping Mets break out at the plate in 8-0 win over Nationals

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer that capped a seven-run fourth inning and the New York Mets breezed to an 8-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Nationals Mets Baseball New York Mets' Ronny Mauricio (0) Juan Soto (22) celebrate scoring on Soto's two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis Nationals Mets Baseball Washington Nationals shortstop Nasim Nuñez (26) runs to catch a ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis Nationals Mets Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell (18) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis Nationals Mets Baseball Washington Nationals catcher Drew Millas (14) falls while catching a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis Nationals Mets Baseball Washington Nationals' Brady House (12) bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit a two-run homer that capped a seven-run fourth inning and the New York Mets breezed to an 8-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Bo Bichette also homered and drove in two runs, and Clay Holmes combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the banged-up Mets (10-19) won for only the third time in 18 games — perhaps taking a little heat off manager Carlos Mendoza.

Before the game, Mendoza said Soto is dealing with left forearm tightness. An MRI came back clean, but the left fielder has been the designated hitter in all six games since he returned last Wednesday from a right calf strain.

The homer was Soto’s second this season and first since the calf injury sidelined him for 15 games. In the second season of a record $765 million contract, the star slugger felt tightness while throwing prior to games against Colorado on Friday and Sunday.

Bichette launched a leadoff homer against Zack Littell (0-4) and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth, New York’s biggest inning all year.

The Mets totaled four runs last weekend in a three-game sweep by the Rockies at Citi Field.

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