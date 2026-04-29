New York Mets and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (13-17, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (10-19, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (13-17, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (10-19, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -165, Nationals +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

New York has a 10-19 record overall and a 6-10 record at home. The Mets have gone 6-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington is 13-17 overall and 10-7 in road games. The Nationals have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Alvarez leads the Mets with four home runs while slugging .405. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 38 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has three doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 9 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .235 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Nationals: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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