Nationals take on the Brewers after Wood’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (5-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-5, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Washington Nationals (5-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-5, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -181, Nationals +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers after James Wood had four hits against the Brewers on Friday.

Milwaukee is 8-5 overall and 5-2 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Washington has a 5-8 record overall and a 4-3 record in road games. The Nationals have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .431.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez ranks seventh on the Brewers with three extra base hits (three home runs). Jake Bauers is 6 for 30 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple and a home run for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 13 for 38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .273 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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