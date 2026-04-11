Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals take on the…

Nationals take on the Brewers after Wood’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

April 11, 2026, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (5-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-5, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -181, Nationals +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers after James Wood had four hits against the Brewers on Friday.

Milwaukee is 8-5 overall and 5-2 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Washington has a 5-8 record overall and a 4-3 record in road games. The Nationals have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .431.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez ranks seventh on the Brewers with three extra base hits (three home runs). Jake Bauers is 6 for 30 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple and a home run for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 13 for 38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .273 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up