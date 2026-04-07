Nationals face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (5-5) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6) Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 1.64…

St. Louis Cardinals (5-5) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Washington went 66-96 overall and 32-49 in home games last season. The Nationals averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 161 home runs.

St. Louis had a 78-84 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Cardinals scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 4.7 last season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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