Nationals and Cardinals meet to decide series winner

St. Louis Cardinals (6-5, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (4-7, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (6-5, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (4-7, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (0-1, 2.53 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 14.46 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -126, Nationals +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Washington has gone 1-4 in home games and 4-7 overall. The Nationals have hit 16 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

St. Louis is 6-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Cardinals are 1-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with four home runs while slugging .615. Daylen Lile is 13 for 44 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

JJ Wetherholt has a double and a home run for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 11 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .274 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .207 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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