Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Mets bring 3-game losing…

Mets bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 28, 2026, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (13-16, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (9-19, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Zack Littell (0-3, 7.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (2-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -187, Nationals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to stop their three-game skid when they play the Washington Nationals.

New York is 9-19 overall and 5-10 in home games. The Mets have an 8-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 10-6 record in road games and a 13-16 record overall. The Nationals have a 9-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has two home runs, 13 walks and eight RBIs while hitting .224 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 38 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Daylen Lile leads the Nationals with a .278 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBIs. Jacob Young is 9 for 41 with five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .231 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up