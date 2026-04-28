Mets bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (13-16, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (9-19, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (13-16, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (9-19, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Zack Littell (0-3, 7.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (2-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -187, Nationals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to stop their three-game skid when they play the Washington Nationals.

New York is 9-19 overall and 5-10 in home games. The Mets have an 8-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 10-6 record in road games and a 13-16 record overall. The Nationals have a 9-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has two home runs, 13 walks and eight RBIs while hitting .224 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 38 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Daylen Lile leads the Nationals with a .278 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBIs. Jacob Young is 9 for 41 with five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .231 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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