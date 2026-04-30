Mead leads Nationals against the Mets following 4-hit performance

Washington Nationals (14-17, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (10-20, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (14-17, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (10-20, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Miles Mikolas (0-3, 8.49 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mets: Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -214, Nationals +177; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets after Curtis Mead had four hits against the Mets on Wednesday.

New York has a 6-11 record at home and a 10-20 record overall. The Mets have a 4-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington has gone 11-7 on the road and 14-17 overall. The Nationals have gone 3-5 in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has five doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 11 for 33 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has a .286 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has four doubles and seven home runs. Luis Garcia is 9 for 33 with six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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