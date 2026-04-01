Justin Crawford and Edmundo Sosa lead Phillies past Nationals in 10 innings

Rookie Justin Crawford had an RBI single in the 10th inning after the Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

APTOPIX Nationals Phillies Baseball Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young cannot reach a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez pitches during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Nationals Phillies Baseball Washington Nationals' Cade Cavalli pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm is forced out as Washington Nationals second baseman Nasim Nuñez attempts a double play during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Justin Crawford, center, celebrates teammates after they won a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Nationals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Justin Crawford reacts after hitting a one run-single off of Washington Nationals pitcher Cole Henry during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Justin Crawford had an RBI single in the 10th inning after the Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The Nationals led 5-1 in the seventh. J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit solo home runs to get the Phillies within 5-3. Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth to tie the game.

With runners on the corners in the bottom of the 10th, Crawford singled to right off Cole Henry (0-1). It was the third hit for Crawford, a first-round amateur draft pick in 2022 who made his major league debut on opening day.

Sosa ended the top of the 10th with a leaping catch of a CJ Abrams line drive, doubling the automatic runner off second base for winning pitcher Jhoan Duran (1-1).

Washington starter Cade Cavalli went six innings, allowing one run, five hits and two walks and striking out three.

Abrams hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Daylen Lile, Brady House and Joey Wiemer each had two hits. Wiemer, who entered leading the majors with a .615 average, scored twice.

Cristopher Sánchez pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Phillies, allowing one run, four hits and four walks and striking out seven.

The Phillies took a lead in the first inning when Trea Turner scored on Kyle Schwarber’s double.

The Nationals scored in the second on an infield single and two walks. With the bases loaded, Sánchez struck out Drew Millas on a pitch in the dirt, and Realmuto threw to first base trying to pick off Jacob Young, allowing Wiemer to score. Millas hit an RBI single in the sixth.

The homers were the first of the season for Realmuto and Harper.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday. The Nationals prepare for their home opener against the World Series champion Dodgers on Friday. Their starting pitcher is to be announced.

The Phillies begin a road trip in Colorado. Aaron Nola (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will take the mound against former teammate Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 6.23) for the Rockies.

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