James Wood singles to score automatic runner in the 10th, Nationals beat Pirates 8-7

James Wood singled to score automatic runner Jorbit Vivas in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 on Thursday.

Nationals Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Marcell Ozuna hits a three-run home run off Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin during the fifth inning a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Nationals Pirates Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Nationals Pirates Baseball Washington Nationals' Jacob Young reacts after be hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Yohan Ramírez, forcing in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Nationals Pirates Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood singles off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana, driving in a run, during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Nationals Pirates Baseball Washington Nationals' Jorbit Vivas, left, slides into home as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart, right, waits for a late relay throw on a single by Nationals' James Wood off Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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PITTSBURGH (AP) — James Wood singled to score automatic runner Jorbit Vivas in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 on Thursday.

Reliever Clayton Beeter (1-0) got his first career win despite giving up the ninth-inning run that sent the game to an extra inning. Brandon Lowe hit an infield single to score Jake Mangum, who Beeter walked.

Dennis Santana (2-1) pitched the top of the 10th for the Pirates.

Orlando Ribalta earned his first career save.

The Nationals scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin had a throwing error that scored the first three. Luis García Jr. grounded into a fielder’s choice and Griffin was unable to tag second in time before he threw wildly to first base. Drew Millas, Vivas and Nasim Nuñez all scored.

The Pirates challenged Nuñez’s slide to second for any illegal contact, but the call was upheld.

Garcia scored on a throwing error by Braxton Ashcraft.

The Pirates responded in the bottom of the inning with four runs of their own. Oneil Cruz hit a double to score Billy Cook, and then Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run home run.

Joey Wiemer doubled in the sixth to break the tie for the Nationals.

Griffin hit his first career triple in the sixth to score a run.

Up next

Nationals: Zack Littell (0-1, 4.20) starts against the San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb (1-2 5.25 ERA) to open a three-game series.

Pirates: Bubba Chandler (0-1, 3.86) starts against The Tampa Bay Rays’ Nick Martinez (0-0, 2.16).

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