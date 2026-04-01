Dodgers acquire Eder from Nationals, claim Holman from Diamondbacks to help pitching depth

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired left-hander Jake Eder from the Washington Nationals and claimed right-hander Grant Holman off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday help their pitching depth.

Washington Nationals' Jake Eder pitches during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Clearwater. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals' Jake Eder pitches during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Clearwater. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP/Matt Slocum) LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired left-hander Jake Eder from the Washington Nationals and claimed right-hander Grant Holman off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday help their pitching depth.

Eder, 27, was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday. He went 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 18 1/3 innings of relief for the Angels last season. The Dodgers sent cash considerations to Washington in return.

Holman, 25, was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on March 25. He went 4-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 22 appearances for the Athletics last season.

The Dodgers transferred right-handers Jake Cousins and Gavin Stone to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves to make room on the 40-man roster.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.