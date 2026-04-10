Brewers play the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (4-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-4, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40…

Washington Nationals (4-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-4, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-0, 0.96 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -200, Nationals +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Milwaukee has an 8-4 record overall and a 5-1 record at home. The Brewers have a 7-0 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 3-3 record on the road and a 4-8 record overall. The Nationals are 1-0 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez ranks sixth on the Brewers with three extra base hits (three home runs). Christian Yelich is 11 for 34 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with four home runs while slugging .571. James Wood is 10 for 42 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .272 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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