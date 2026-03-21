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Washington Nationals release right-handed pitcher Drew Smith

The Associated Press

March 21, 2026, 2:00 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals released right-handed pitcher Drew Smith on Saturday.

Smith, 32, had signed a minor league deal with an invitation to major league camp after missing the entire 2025 season to recover from Tommy John surgery. He went 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and two saves in 19 relief appearances with the New York Mets in 2024.

Smith has gone 12-13 with a 3.48 ERA and five saves in 191 career games, all with the Mets.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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