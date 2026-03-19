Nats fans will see new food, cheaper beer and Ovechkin bobbleheads this season

With new food, cheaper drinks, expanded promotions and improvements on the field and at the gates, the team says the goal is to make every visit to Nationals Park feel fresh.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Nats fans will see new food, cheaper beer and bobbleheads

When fans return to Nationals Park this season, they will find new food, new vendors, new technology and a packed promotions calendar that includes a bobblehead featuring one of D.C.’s biggest sports stars.

The Washington Nationals’ president of business operations, Jason Sinnarajah, said the team has focused on making it easier for fans to get into the ballpark. They’ve been improving the park’s Go-Ahead Entry system, which allows fans who enroll on the app to enter without stopping.

“You’ll be able to literally just walk right through,” he told WTOP.

Sinnarajah also said the field is ready for the season, despite weeks of unpredictable weather in D.C. He credited the crews responsible for getting the park into shape.

“A lot of work. Again, credit to the entire groundskeeping staff. They did a phenomenal job,” he said.

Along the concourse, fans will see an expanded food lineup designed to better represent the city’s diversity. Josh Satterthwaite, vice president of hospitality for Levy Restaurants, said the team worked to make the menu reflect the area.

“We know it’s D.C. — there’s such a variety of cultures, of people — and we want to be representative of all that here at Nationals Park,” he said.

Through the team’s Pitch Your Product competition, several small businesses are setting up inside the stadium this year. Among them is Eatopian Eats, where owner Chekesha Rashad is serving internationally inspired dishes.

Their menu includes a fruit cup with an agave lime dressing and nachos, which Rashad described as “three countries on a plate.”

Another newcomer is Coneacopia, a D.C.-based flavored ice cream cone maker.

Fans will also find new pizza, foot-long hot dogs and ice cream options from South Mountain Creamery.

From Baltimore, Stuggy’s brings its crab mac and cheese hot dog. Matthew Chavis with Stuggy’s said they let fans guide what ends up on the menu.

“Pretty much we just throw a bunch of stuff together, hoping it works. We let people try it, and when the fans love it, we make it for them,” he said.

And for those looking for value, $9 beers will be available at every game and the team will continue to offer free food for kids. The park has also expanded its Kids Zone.

One of the season’s most popular giveaways is expected to be the Alex Ovechkin first pitch bobblehead, available May 16. It depicts the Washington Capitals star making the first pitch in flip-flops after the team’s 2018 Stanley Cup win.

Other bobbleheads this season include a Grogu (Baby Yoda) figure for Star Wars Day on May 2, a CJ Abrams bobblehead on May 30, a Daylen Lile bobblehead on June 13, a Captain America themed bobblehead on July 10 and a James Wood bobblehead on Aug. 29.

The schedule also features themed nights such as Margaritaville Night, Caribbean Heritage Day, Pride Night OUT, Naruto Night for anime fans and Hello Kitty Night for fans of all things cute and pink. Fans can also look forward to Pups in the Park events, and even when you can’t bring your own pup, the team’s official Canine Companions team dog will be at many of the games greeting fans.

This season brings a leaguewide change with Major League Baseball’s automated ball strike challenge system. Under the setup, players can challenge a ball or strike call and the result is shown instantly in the stadium.

Once a challenge is made, “The location of the pitch will be displayed on the scoreboard using new and improved graphics,” according to MLB’s description of the system.

The team showed off what the system would look like on the stadium’s big screen.

With new food, cheaper drinks, expanded promotions and improvements on the field and at the gates, the team says the goal is to make every visit to Nationals Park feel fresh.

Fans will get their first look at all the changes when the Nationals host Baltimore for an exhibition game on Monday ahead of the April 3 home opener against the Dodgers.

Alex Ovechkin and Daylen Lile bobbleheads. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Washington Nationals baseball hats from the team’s Korean Heritage Day celebration. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo The standard navy blue and red Washington Nationals jersey and hat. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Cinnamon-sugar dusted churros from Virginia-based Don Churro will be sold at Nationals Park. With new food, cheaper drinks, expanded promotions and improvements on the field and at the gates, the team says the goal is to make every visit to Nationals Park feel fresh. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Fans can also look forward to Pups in the Park events and even when you can’t bring your own pup, the team’s official Canine Companions team dog will be at many of the games greeting fans. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo From Baltimore, Stuggy’s brings its crab mac and cheese hot dog. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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