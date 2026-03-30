Nationals top Phillies as Wiemer’s record run sparks 17-hit rout

Seven Washington batters had at least two hits, including Joey Wiemer, who tied a Major League Record for most consecutive plate appearances to reach base to start a season and the Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 13-2 on Monday night.

Nationals Phillies Baseball Washington Nationals' José Tena hits an RBI single off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Nationals Phillies Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Nationals Phillies Baseball Washington Nationals' Jorbit Vivas attempts to complete a double play after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Adolis García during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven Washington batters had at least two hits, including Joey Wiemer, who tied a Major League Record for most consecutive plate appearances to reach base to start a season and the Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 13-2 on Monday night.

Wiemer legged out an infield single in the first inning and had a base hit up the middle in the fourth, tying a record by reaching base 10 consecutive times to start the season, set by Toronto’s Carlos Delgado in 2002.

Wiemer’s first hit was originally called out by first base umpire Marvin Hudson, but was overturned after a challenge by the Nationals. Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected by Hudson after the video review for arguing that the play should have still ended the inning because even though Hudson called Wiemer out, the Phillies continued the play and threw the ball home where catcher Rafael Marchán tagged Drew Millas who was trying to score from second on the play.

Finally Wiemer’s streak ended in the fifth inning when he grounded out.

The Nationals rapped out 17 hits, mostly dink-and-dunk singles as they only had three doubles and none of their hits exceed 100 mph, according to StatCast.

José Tena led the team with three hits and Luis García Jr. drove in three runs.

Foster Griffin (1-0), making his first appearance in the majors since 2022, earned the win allowing two runs on five hits in five innings.

Marchán hit a two-run homer for the Phillies to provide their only runs. Bryce Harper was 0 for 5 for Philadelphia and stranded six runners on base. Harper is 1 for 16 through four games for the Phillies.

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LHP PJ Poulin (0-0, 0.00) throws for Washington against RHP Andrew Painter who will make his Major League debut for Philadelphia on Tuesday.

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