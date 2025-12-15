Righty Luis Perales acquired by Washington from Boston for lefty Jake Bennett in swap of prospects

Right-hander Luis Perales was acquired by Washington from Boston on Monday for left-hander Jake Bennett in an exchange of prospects recovering from Tommy John surgery.

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Luis Perales was acquired by Washington from Boston on Monday for left-hander Jake Bennett in an exchange of prospects recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Perales, 22, was ranked as Boston’s No. 5 prospect by Baseball America.

He had Tommy John surgery in June 2024 and returned to the mound this past Sept. 13, pitching 2 1/3 innings during three late-season minor league appearances for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worchester.

He averaged 14.97 strikeouts per nine innings in 2024 before getting hurt.

Bennett, 25, was ranked Washington’s No. 6 prospect by Baseball America.

A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, he had Tommy John surgery in September 2023. Bennett returned this past May 1 and went 2-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for Class A Fredericksburg, High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.